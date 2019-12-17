Menu

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Politics

More charter challenges launched by unions against Ontario law that caps wage increases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 11:13 am
Updated December 17, 2019 11:14 am
Doug Ford at a press conference in Ottawa on Fri. Dec, 6, 2019.
Doug Ford at a press conference in Ottawa on Fri. Dec, 6, 2019. Global News

TORONTO – Charter challenges are piling up against an Ontario government law capping public sector wage increases.

A coalition of 10 unions representing more than 250,000 workers announced today that they are planning a joint constitutional challenge.

READ MORE: Ontario government passes bill to cap public sector wage increases at 1 per cent

The Ontario Nurses’ Association also announced today that it is launching its own court case against the legislation, arguing it infringes on collective bargaining rights.

Today’s announcements come days after the major teachers’ unions filed three separate court challenges.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ unions launch charter challenges of law capping wage increases against province

The law caps all public sector salary increases at one per cent per year for the next three years.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy has said he is confident the law is constitutional.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
