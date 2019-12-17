NDP calls for hospital ‘bubble zones’ to protect those seeking abortion services 

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s opposition New Democrats are planning to introduce legislation to establish “bubble zones” to prevent harassment of women seeking abortion services at a Halifax hospital.

The NDP issued a statement Tuesday saying it is concerned for the safety of patients because pro-life groups have been staging demonstrations outside the Women’s Choice Clinic at the Victoria General Hospital.

The NDP’s legislation would prohibit protests or other interference with access to clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, hospitals or a physicians’ homes.

Bubble zones exist in other jurisdictions, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Claudia Chender, the party’s status of women critic, says no one should face intimidation when seeking access to health-care services.

The party plans to table the bill in the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.