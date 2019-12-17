Menu

Health

NDP calls for hospital ‘bubble zones’ to protect those seeking abortion services 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 10:29 am
Updated December 17, 2019 10:31 am
Claudia Chender, the party's status of women critic, says no one should face intimidation when seeking access to health-care services.
Nova Scotia’s opposition New Democrats are planning to introduce legislation to establish “bubble zones” to prevent harassment of women seeking abortion services at a Halifax hospital.

The NDP issued a statement Tuesday saying it is concerned for the safety of patients because pro-life groups have been staging demonstrations outside the Women’s Choice Clinic at the Victoria General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fate of N.B. clinic speaks to unfinished fight for abortion access in Atlantic Canada

The NDP’s legislation would prohibit protests or other interference with access to clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, hospitals or a physicians’ homes.

Bubble zones exist in other jurisdictions, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Advocates pressuring province to ensure abortion clinic in Fredericton remains open
Claudia Chender, the party’s status of women critic, says no one should face intimidation when seeking access to health-care services.

The party plans to table the bill in the new year.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s only private abortion clinic set to close

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
