Coaticook cheddar cheese products recalled over possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling certain Coaticook-brand cheddar cheeses because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The company is recalling seven of its products, all of which were sold in Quebec and have a best-before date of March 3, 2020. These are mild cheddar cheese products sold in 50-, 180- and 320-gram as well as 1.15- and 2.27-kilogram amounts.

The recall also includes block cheddar and pointe cheddar cheese products in all formats.

The CFIA says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria does not necessarily show visible spoilage or smell bad but can still lead to illness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Possible symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, severe headache and a stiff neck.

No case of illness associated with the consumption of these products by Laitérie Coaticook has been reported so far.