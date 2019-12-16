N.S. SPCA ‘very disappointed’ by decision to return allegedly abused dog back to owner

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it is disappointed with a board’s decision to return a dog that was allegedly abused back to its owner.

The SPCA says in October 2018 it received a call from a complainant indicating that they were in possession of security footage that showed a man allegedly abusing a dog.

The SPCA says after viewing the video, the organization seized the dog and held it in SPCA custody.

As a result, 24-year-old Joel Goodyear has been charged with causing his dog to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

Goodyear was served a summons on Nov. 25 and is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Dec. 18.

According to the SPCA, when an animal is seized by an enforcement agency, including the SPCA, the owner has a right to an appeal by the Animal Welfare Appeal Board.

The SPCA says an appeal hearing was held on Nov. 25 in Enfield, N.S., and two days later, the board decided to return the dog back to Goodyear.

“I’m very disappointed with the board’s decision in this case despite two reports from experts indicating the dog should not be returned to the owner,” said SPCA chief provincial inspector JoAnne Landsburg in a statement.

The Nova Scotia SPCA urges the public to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting its confidential toll-free hotline.