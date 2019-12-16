New Lethbridge Park ‘n’ Ride transit centre earns praise: ‘best thing they’ve done’

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge’s newest transit facility is getting a thumbs up from both transit users and city officials three months after its official grand opening.

The bustling, multipurpose facility hosts city transit and regional transportation, including Red Arrow and Highway 3 Connector. It opened Sept. 6.

“Just under 1.5 million patrons a year use our service,” Transit Operations Manager Scott Grieco said.

“We are seeing some full buses on the west side, which is actually great news for our community… Having that Park ‘n’ Ride to compliment that increased ridership really does the community a lot of good.”

Transit patrons using the $20-million facility seem to agree.

“It’s awesome. I think it’s the best thing that they’ve done,” transit user Christie Norris said. Tweet This

“Here, at least there’s enough space that the buses can safely get through, people can safely get through and the businesses aren’t really being affected as much. I think it was a productive use of taxpayers’ money because it does actually provide a good service and a safe environment for city workers and the public at the same time.”

Along with increased accessibility and shelter from the harsh climate, the facility also boasts 301 parking stalls for monthly lease.

Parking coordinator Phillip Berg says 221 of those spots have already been rented by downtown businesses and patrons.

He adds that the remainder are going fast and for a number of reasons.

“The ability to park overnight, the fact that there’s camera surveillance 24 hours a day, the security on sight and the gated access are all advantages over street parking,” Berg said.

Berg says the parkade is offering a “BOGO” event this holiday as well.

One month of parking purchased gets the patron a second month at half price.