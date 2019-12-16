Peterborough Police seek help in two break and enter investigations: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are asking for information in relation to two separate break-and-enter incidents on Dec. 13, police said Monday,

According to police, the first incident happened sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into a King Street unit around that time and stole a large quantity of music equipment.

Police said the second incident happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 at a London Street residence.

According to police, an unknown suspect broke into the home through an insecure door and stole several items, including a PS4 game console and some alcohol.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca

