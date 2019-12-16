Menu

Crime

Peterborough Police seek help in two break and enter investigations: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 6:06 pm
peterborough-police2
Police are asking anyone with information regarding two break and enter incidents to come forward. Global News File

Peterborough police are asking for information in relation to two separate break-and-enter incidents on Dec. 13, police said Monday,

According to police, the first incident happened sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into a King Street unit around that time and stole a large quantity of music equipment.

Police said the second incident happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 at a London Street residence.

According to police, an unknown suspect broke into the home through an insecure door and stole several items, including a PS4 game console and some alcohol.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca

