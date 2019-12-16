Menu

Heavy snow forecast for B.C.’s Central Interior, drivers warned to take care

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 3:50 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:54 pm
Snow in Prince George.
Snow in Prince George. Global News files

It’s still more than a week until Christmas, but things are going to get white in the Central Interior — and fast.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Prince George, Cariboo, Stuart-Nechacko and McGregor regions, with between 15 and 20 centimetres in the forecast.

The agency says the snowfall is the result of a warm front moving across the area, and serious accumulation is expected by Tuesday morning.

In the Prince George region, Environment Canada says the highways are expected to see more snow than the city, and drivers are being advised to take extra care.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning reads.

Video captures multi-car pileup on Iowa highway
Video captures multi-car pileup on Iowa highway

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

Environment Canada said there may be a break in the snow Monday afternoon, but precipitation is expected to resume later Monday and end at some point overnight.

On the North and Central Coast, Environment Canada has also issued wind warnings, with wind speeds topping out around 90 km/h.

In that region, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said hazardous conditions on the road will persist after the winds calm down.

“It’s going to get messy through inland areas,” he said.

“We have warnings for freezing rain to start after some snow, that’s inland North Coast.”

You can see up to date weather warnings for the entire province here.

