Crime

Port Hope police seek driver in reported assault and road rage incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 3:58 pm
Port Hope Police are investigated a reported road rage incident in the town on Sunday.
Port Hope Police are investigated a reported road rage incident in the town on Sunday. Global News file

Police in Port Hope are seeking a driver following a reported assault and road rage incident in the downtown area on Sunday afternoon.

A driver allegedly motioned to another driver behind him to pull over in a parking lot on Queen Street. The suspect then allegedly accused the victim of tailgaiting and punched him several times in the face and pushed him down and kick him.

A female yelled at the suspect to get in the vehicle and they drove south on Queen St., police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police reported Monday.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans and driving a gold-coloured Buick SUV. The licence plate number isn’t known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email.

Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage
