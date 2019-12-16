December 28 – Furnace Family

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Join Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family on Talk To The Experts on December 28th!



Government rebates have ENDED for new furnaces. So the we’re matching these now-cancelled rebates.

If you purchase a qualifying Lennox furnace THIS MONTH you’ll get up to $500 in rebates on Furnace Family!

Add a Lennox Air conditioner and we’ll give you 500 additional air miles reward miles to escape the cold!

Payments starting at only $49.00 per month.

With over 650 five-star Google reviews our customers truly speak for us.

Call 780-4FAMILY or visit FurnaceFamily.com, home of Airmiles Reward Miles on all services.

Story continues below advertisement