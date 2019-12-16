Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Talk to the Experts 630CHED

December 28 – Furnace Family

By 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2019 2:21 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:26 pm
Furnace Family.
Furnace Family. Courtesy: Furnace Family

Join Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family on Talk To The Experts on December 28th!


Government rebates have ENDED for new furnaces. So the we’re matching these now-cancelled rebates.
If you purchase a qualifying Lennox furnace THIS MONTH you’ll get up to $500 in rebates on Furnace Family!

Add a Lennox Air conditioner and we’ll give you 500 additional air miles reward miles to escape the cold!

Payments starting at only $49.00 per month.

With over 650 five-star Google reviews our customers truly speak for us.

Call 780-4FAMILY or visit FurnaceFamily.com, home of Airmiles Reward Miles on all services.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.