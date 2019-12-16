London police aim to keep youth warm for the winter with 4th annual Project Santa

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the London Police Service’s community policing section will be busy this week, handing out roughly $3,000 worth of winter items to children and teenagers.

The fourth annual Project Santa launched Monday and will see officers hand out coats, hats, mitts, and other winter items at various schools over the next week, starting with Trafalgar Public School.

The project is supported by St. Peter’s Basilica, the London Police Association, and Columbia Sportswear.

“We are so thankful that we have such generosity here in the City of London,” said Const. Anthea Fordyce in a statement.

“Without the help of these amazing donors and supports, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to help these kids keep warm this winter season.” Tweet This

Trafalgar P.S. principal Kristin Lynds added that students and families are so grateful for the support.

“This donation of outerwear will have a huge impact on our students and their comfort this winter,” Lynds said.

This year’s edition of Project Santa also included a warm-weather initiative dubbed Project Santa’s Sneakers, which saw officers hand out sneakers to kids in need back in May.

