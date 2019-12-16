Menu

Politics

N.B. premier hopeful final sign-off on carbon plan coming early in the new year 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 12:20 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The premier of New Brunswick says he expects to hear early in the new year about whether the federal government will sign-off on his province’s pricing plan on pollution from heavy industry.

Blaine Higgs is in Ottawa today for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the latest of the provincial and territorial leaders to sit down with him since the October election.

READ MORE: Trudeau speaks with Premier Higgs about potential Fredericton abortion clinic closure

Higgs called their meeting cordial and productive, building on last week’s decision by the federal government to approve New Brunswick’s consumer carbon tax proposal.

The Liberals, however, did not give the green light to the province’s plan for regulating emissions from industry.

Higgs says his province’s industrial plan meets federal requirements, and he understood from his conversation with Trudeau that the Liberals do want to move the issue along.

He says other topics covered in the sit-down were immigration and health care, including the looming closure of a private abortion clinic in the province.

READ MORE: Singh reiterates support for Fredericton abortion clinic fighting to stay open

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 16, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
