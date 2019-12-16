OPP looking for man connected to alleged election fraud in 2018 Burlington mayoral campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly committed fraud during the 2018 mayoral election campaign in Burlington.

Investigators from the Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) have issued a warrant and charged a Burlington man with expense violations under the Municipal Elections Act.

Police believe Sean Baird, 47, is the man responsible for uttering a forged document, fraud over $5,000, and corrupt practice.

OPP say the received a request for assistance in relation to “allegations of improprieties” from the Halton Regional Police Service in December of 2018.

In a statement on Monday, Meed Ward praised detectives and thanked residents for their support during the investigation.

“I’m grateful for the community’s support during my 2018 campaign and for sending a very clear message that our democratic election process must be protected from unlawful interference at all cost,” said Meed Ward.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Baird are being asked to reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

