Canada

Nova Scotia school named for Prince Andrew to reconsider its namesake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 11:29 am
Prince Andrew High School is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec.16, 2019.
Prince Andrew High School is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec.16, 2019. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

The sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is having repercussions at a high school that bears his name in the Halifax area.

The principal of Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth says he’s heard from members of the community who say the school’s name should be changed.

READ MORE: U.K. police defend decision not to investigate Prince Andrew on Epstein claim

Brad McGowan says people have raised concerns about allegations the prince had sex with an underage girl between 1999 and 2002 – and how those accusations reflect badly on the school.

Earlier this month, Virginia Roberts Giuffre told the BBC she was a sex trafficking victim and alleged she slept with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 – at the direction of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

McGowan says a meeting will be held next month to determine how the school will deal with the issue.

Prince Andrew accuser alleges she was forced to have sex, Buckingham Palace denies any sexual contact occurred
He says the school advisory council, which includes parents of students and other member of the community, is expected to reach out with public consultations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaHalifaxDartmouthHRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityJeffrey EpsteinPrince AndrewVirginia Roberts GiuffrePrince Andrew High School
