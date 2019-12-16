New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer takes Tom Cruise to new heights

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released on Monday morning and it shows Tom Cruise’s return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
The sequel comes decades after the 1986 original and follows Cruise’s Maverick as he trains a new group of Top Gun graduates as a test pilot instructor for the new recruits.
The new trailer opens with footage of Cruise’s character taking flight, followed by someone saying, “one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced.”
“His exploits are legendary,” the voice continues.
“What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death.”
Miles Teller plays the son of Maverick’s late friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.
The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.
“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” the synopsis reads.
A poster for Top Gun: Maverick was released on Sunday.
Many fans of the first movie took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer.
Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.
Watch the trailer in the video above.
COMMENTS