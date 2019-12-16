Menu

Entertainment

New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer takes Tom Cruise to new heights

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 11:39 am
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer
Original 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise is in the sequel to the 1986 film, which will hit theatres June 26, 2020.

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released on Monday morning and it shows Tom Cruise’s return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The sequel comes decades after the 1986 original and follows Cruise’s Maverick as he trains a new group of Top Gun graduates as a test pilot instructor for the new recruits.

The new trailer opens with footage of Cruise’s character taking flight, followed by someone saying, “one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced.”

READ MORE: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the sky

“His exploits are legendary,” the voice continues.

“What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death.”

Miles Teller plays the son of Maverick’s late friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Tom Cruise returns to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise returns to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick

The cast also includes Jennifer ConnellyJon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” the synopsis reads.

A poster for Top Gun: Maverick was released on Sunday.

Many fans of the first movie took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer.

READ MORE: ‘Top Gun’ sequel gets a director, and a release date

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

