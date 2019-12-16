Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes tree in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries following a vehicle crash in Lindsay on Sunday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says emergency crews responded to Dew Drop Inn Road around 3 p.m. after a passerby reportedly found a vehicle in flames with the driver lying on the shoulder of the road.

Ontario Provincial Police determined the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was first taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

