Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes tree in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 11:05 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police say the crash was first reported by someone who spotted a burning vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes police say the crash was first reported by someone who spotted a burning vehicle on Sunday afternoon. Global News Peterborough file

One person suffered serious injuries following a vehicle crash in Lindsay on Sunday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says emergency crews responded to Dew Drop Inn Road around 3 p.m. after a passerby reportedly found a vehicle in flames with the driver lying on the shoulder of the road.

READ MORE: Norwood man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after SUV crashes into Otonabee River

Ontario Provincial Police determined the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was first taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

Story continues below advertisement
Woman injured in collision on Rubidge St. in Peterborough
Woman injured in collision on Rubidge St. in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashOPPOntario Provincial PoliceCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes policeKawartha Lakes PoliceCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Servicecar into treeLindsay CrashDew Drop Inn RoadDew Drop Inn Road crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.