Norwood man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after SUV crashes into Otonabee River

A Norwood man is facing charges, including dangerous driving and impaired driving, after a vehicle crashed into the Otonabee River on Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the area of Monaghan Road and Crawford Drive around 6:15 p.m. after an SUV reportedly entered the Otonabee River at the boat launch in the city’s south end.

According to police, the driver was pulled out of the water, taken to hospital by paramedics and later released.

After a subsequent investigation, police say the driver was found to be impaired by drugs at the time of the incident and that he had allegedly been driving in a dangerous manner.

While placing the man under arrest, police also allege the suspect assaulted an officer.

Ryan Carl Gorton, 35, of County Road 45 in Norwood, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired by drugs and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14 2020.

During the investigation, police note that OPP divers located a second vehicle, which was also removed from the river on Thursday. Peterborough police say the vehicle is part of another ongoing investigation.

