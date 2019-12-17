Menu

Crime

OPP investigating reported assault at Hwy. 7 restaurant in Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:14 pm
OPP are investigating a reported assault outside a restaurant in Havelock on Friday night.
OPP are investigating a reported assault outside a restaurant in Havelock on Friday night. Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario

OPP are investigated an assault that reportedly occurred at a restaurant on Highway 7 in the village of Havelock, Ont. on Friday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the The Ranch Restaurant after an unknown man reportedly assaulted a 73-year-old man in the parking lot of the restaurant, located about 50 km east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Cash reported stolen after break and enter at Norwood diner: Peterborough County OPP

The suspect allegedly pushed the man to the ground, causing serious, but non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

The suspect then fled eastbound on the highway in a black Dodge pickup truck, police said. He is described as Caucasian with a slim build, standing around five-feet-eight-inches with dark hair.

He was reportedly wearing a green/brown plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at (888) 310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit details online.

