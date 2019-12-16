Menu

Crime

Sherman family, police to release joint statement on murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 6:39 am
Updated December 16, 2019 7:21 am
Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal.
Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal

Toronto police say investigators with the homicide unit will be releasing a statement from the Sherman family regarding the ongoing investigation into the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman.

A media conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at Toronto Police Headquarters. Insp. Hank Idsinga with the Toronto police homicide squad will release the statement.

This comes one day after the two-year anniversary of their deaths. Both Barry and Honey were found inside their Toronto home on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 just before 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.

READ MORE: $10-million reward offered in Barry, Honey Sherman murder case

Investigators said they were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck and wearing their clothing. A post-mortem examination determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

Story continues below advertisement
Barry and Honey Sherman found dead at north-end Toronto home

Police ruled the deaths of the billionaire couple a double homicide.

The release says the Sherman family will not be in attendance.

Barry and Honey Sherman were found dead in their Toronto home on Dec. 15, 2017.
Barry and Honey Sherman were found dead in their Toronto home on Dec. 15, 2017. File photo
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in front of Barry and Honey Sherman’s home on Old Colony Road in Dec 2017.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in front of Barry and Honey Sherman's home on Old Colony Road in Dec 2017. Global News

— With files from David Shum

Story continues below advertisement
