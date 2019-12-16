Sherman family, police to release joint statement on murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say investigators with the homicide unit will be releasing a statement from the Sherman family regarding the ongoing investigation into the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman.

A media conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at Toronto Police Headquarters. Insp. Hank Idsinga with the Toronto police homicide squad will release the statement.

This comes one day after the two-year anniversary of their deaths. Both Barry and Honey were found inside their Toronto home on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 just before 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.

Investigators said they were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck and wearing their clothing. A post-mortem examination determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

Police ruled the deaths of the billionaire couple a double homicide.

The release says the Sherman family will not be in attendance.

— With files from David Shum

