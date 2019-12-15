Menu

Canada

Canada’s new environment minister ‘disappointed’ by results of UN climate talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 9:23 pm
World climate talks break down as COP25 summit ends
WATCH: Mike Le Couteur reports on how Canada tried to take the lead in the summit, and how U.S. policy bogged down negotiations

MADRID — Canada’s new environment minister is expressing disappointment at Sunday’s lacklustre resolution of UN climate talks in Madrid.

Jonathan Wilkinson says his delegation is disappointed the world couldn’t agree on rules for international carbon markets.

READ MORE: UN climate summit ends with no deal to regulate global carbon markets

The marathon talks stretched well beyond the planned Friday end date, as major polluters resisted calls to ramp up efforts to keep global warming at bay.

In the end, negotiators postponed debate about rules for international carbon markets for another year and endorsed a general call for greater efforts to tackle climate change and several measures to help poor countries respond and adapt to its impacts.

Protesters dump manure outside COP25 climate summit in Madrid
Protesters dump manure outside COP25 climate summit in Madrid

The final declaration cited an “urgent need” to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate change accord.

But it fell short of explicitly demanding that countries submit bolder emissions proposals next year, which developing countries and environmentalists had demanded.

READ MORE: Water supply at risk for nearly two billion people around the world: study

The Paris accord established a common goal of keeping temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius, by the end of the century. So far, the world is on course for a 3- to 4-degree Celsius rise, with potentially dramatic consequences for many countries, including rising sea levels and fiercer storms.

Wilkinson wrote on Twitter that Canada will continue to work towards those targets, and noted that Canada has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders’ ‘creative PR’ in climate flight at UN summit
Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders’ ‘creative PR’ in climate flight at UN summit

With files by The Associated Press

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Climate ChangeJonathan WilkinsonCOP25Climate scienceclimate talkscanada at cop25canada madrid climate talksclimate talks 2019
