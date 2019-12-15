Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Remains of at least 50 people found at Mexico farm: authorities

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 15, 2019 6:09 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 6:10 pm
A police vehicle is seen in Mexico's Jalisco state in a 2016 file photo.
A police vehicle is seen in Mexico's Jalisco state in a 2016 file photo. EPA/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO

Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as belonging to at least 50 people, authorities in Mexico’s west-central state of Jalisco reported.

Jalisco state prosecutors said recovery work at the farm in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, which began Nov. 22 after the initial discovery, concluded Friday as experts determined there was no more evidence to be gathered from the scene.

Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead
Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead

The office said in a Saturday statement that there was a “preliminary” indication that the remains corresponded to 50 individuals.

Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far — 12 male and one female, all of whom were previously listed as missing.

READ MORE: Shootout in Mexico between security forces, cartel gunmen leaves 14 dead

The state forensic sciences institute will seek to determine the sex of the rest and cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues, with the goal of identifying more victims as well as “those responsible for this crime which gravely harms society,” the statement said.

The state is home to Jalisco New Generation, one of Mexico’s bloodiest and most ruthless drug cartels.

READ MORE: Salvadoran man kidnapped, killed in Mexico while waiting for U.S. asylum hearing

In July, Jalisco prosecutors announced 21 bodies had been found in excavations in the yard of a house near Guadalajara. In May, authorities discovered the remains of at least 34 people at two separate properties in the state.

Such clandestine burial sites are frequently used by criminals to dispose of bodies.

At least 40,000 people have disappeared since Mexico’s drug war began in 2006.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Mexicodrug cartelJaliscoGuadalajaramexico human remains 50 peoplemurder mexicoremains of 50 people found mexicoTlajomulco de Zuniga
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.