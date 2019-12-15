Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

10 arrested, 67 charges laid after firearms investigation in Mississauga: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 4:18 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 4:19 pm
One of the guns police say was recovered during the investigation.
One of the guns police say was recovered during the investigation. Handout / Peel Regional Police

MISSISSAUGA – Police west of Toronto say they’ve laid dozens of charges against 10 people in the Toronto-area after recovering four guns.

Peel Regional Police say they located the guns after executing a search warrant in Mississauga.

READ MORE: Suspects wanted in connection with ‘violent’ Toronto-area bank robberies, police say

They say they recovered four different models of semi-automatic pistols and charged multiple men and women ranging from 19 to 26 years of age.

Investigators say the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a total of 67 firearms-related charges.

Police are still asking anyone with more information about the case to get in touch.

Mississauga teen remembered year since murder
Mississauga teen remembered year since murder
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoMississaugapeel regional policeGunsPeel RegionMississauga crimePeel Region crimeFirearms investigationMississauga Firearms Investigation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.