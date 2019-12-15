Menu

Calgary Fire

No injuries reported as crews respond to house fire in Calgary’s Kensington area

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 4:17 pm
Fire crews responded after a Sunday morning fire in Calgary's Kensington area. .
Fire crews responded after a Sunday morning fire in Calgary's Kensington area. .

No one was injured after crews responded to a Sunday morning fire at a house in the Kensington area.

The Calgary Fire Department was called around 7:50 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of 6 Avenue N.W.

Firefighters initiated an “aggressive interior attack” to knock down the fire, a news release said Sunday.

Crews said the kitchen floor had been burned out and the fire had extended up to the attic area of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the incident, and firefighters said smoke alarms inside had been activated.

READ MORE: Man dead in overnight house fire in Calgary’s southwest

ATCO and Enmax were on scene to shut down gas and electricity.

Firefighters were still knocking down hot spots at the home as of Sunday afternoon.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

