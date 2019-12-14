1 man dead in overnight house fire in Calgary’s southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Fire crews are reminding residents about the importance of smoke alarms, after one person died in a house fire in Glendale on Friday night.

Calgary Fire crews arrived at the home on Kelwood Place southwest around 11 p.m, where they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-storey home.

According to CFD, crews found a man inside the home.

After efforts to resuscitate the man, he was transferred to hospital by AHS but died due to fire related injuries, CFD said.

Fire crews continued to battle the flames from outside the home after the main floor collapsed.

CPS and AHS remain on scene, and Enmax and ATCO were also called in to control utilities.

Fire crews and an investigator will remain on scene to check for hot spots and to investigate the cause of the fire.

CFD said they would like to see smoke and CO alarms installed, maintained and regularly tested in all homes.