Canada

One injured in Winnipeg car fire, no one hurt in burning house: WFPS

By Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 1:16 pm
A WFPS fire truck responding to a fire call.
The Winnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service rescued a person from a burning vehicle involved in a single-vehicle car crash in North Kildonan Saturday night and later tackled an early morning house fire in St. Johns.

WFPS crews went to the scene of the car crash near the intersection of Rothesay Street and Donwood Drive just after 9:40 p.m. Saturday, after reports of a vehicle on fire with the driver trapped inside.

Crews quickly doused the flames and got the driver out of the burning vehicle, WFPS say.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in unstable condition. 

READ MORE: No one injured in West End house fire, says Winnipeg fire service

At about 3:20 a.m., WFPS raced to a reported fire in a one-and-a-half-storey residence in the 700 block of St. Johns Avenue. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived. WFPS launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control by about 3:50 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews conducted a search of the home and found no one inside and WFPS says no one reported any injuries. The cause of the blaze and the estimated damage costs are not yet known. 

Hundreds of vehicles go up in flames in Manitoba every year, and not all are accidental
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crashWinnipeg fireFire SafetyCar FireVehicle Firewinnipeg house fireWinnipeg car fireWinnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service
