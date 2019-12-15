One injured in Winnipeg car fire, no one hurt in burning house: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service rescued a person from a burning vehicle involved in a single-vehicle car crash in North Kildonan Saturday night and later tackled an early morning house fire in St. Johns.

WFPS crews went to the scene of the car crash near the intersection of Rothesay Street and Donwood Drive just after 9:40 p.m. Saturday, after reports of a vehicle on fire with the driver trapped inside.

Crews quickly doused the flames and got the driver out of the burning vehicle, WFPS say.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in unstable condition.

At about 3:20 a.m., WFPS raced to a reported fire in a one-and-a-half-storey residence in the 700 block of St. Johns Avenue. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived. WFPS launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control by about 3:50 a.m.

Crews conducted a search of the home and found no one inside and WFPS says no one reported any injuries. The cause of the blaze and the estimated damage costs are not yet known.

