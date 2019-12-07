No one injured in West End house fire, says Winnipeg fire service

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says occupants of a West End multi-family home are safe after their building caught fire Friday night.
Fire crews could see smoke and flames when they arrived in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 6:40 p.m.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 6:49 p.m., WFPS says.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damage hasn’t been declared.
