No one injured in West End house fire, says Winnipeg fire service

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says occupants of a West End multi-family home are safe after their building caught fire Friday night.

Fire crews could see smoke and flames when they arrived in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 6:40 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 6:49 p.m., WFPS says.

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damage hasn’t been declared.

2:01 Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement