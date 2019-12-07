Menu

Canada

No one injured in West End house fire, says Winnipeg fire service

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 11:46 am
Winnipeg fire crews tackled a blaze in a three-storey home in the city's West End.
Winnipeg fire crews tackled a blaze in a three-storey home in the city's West End. File / Getty Images

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says occupants of a West End multi-family home are safe after their building caught fire Friday night.

Fire crews could see smoke and flames when they arrived in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 6:40 p.m.  

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 6:49 p.m., WFPS says.

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damage hasn’t been declared.

