Police investigating after 21-year-old woman drowns in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a 21-year-old woman drowned in Mississauga Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank and Lakeshore roads in Port Credit at 10:50 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News a man who knew the woman made the initial 911 call and indicated she was in the Credit River.

Emergency services located the woman in the water approximately 40 minutes after arriving on scene, Mooken said, adding it was very dark at the time, making it difficult for crews to find her.

She was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Mooken said there is no word on what led to the woman ending up in the water, but investigators are treating her death as suspicious until they are able to determine what transpired.

Investigators spoke to the man who made the initial 911 call, but he is not currently considered a suspect, Mooken said. There is no word on what his relationship with the victim was.

Police were in the area Sunday morning canvassing for possible evidence and looking for witnesses.

UPDATE:

– Woman has died as a result of her injuries.

– Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 15, 2019