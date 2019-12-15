Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after 21-year-old woman drowns in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 1:08 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 1:12 pm
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank and Lakeshore roads around 10:50 p.m.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank and Lakeshore roads around 10:50 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a 21-year-old woman drowned in Mississauga Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank and Lakeshore roads in Port Credit at 10:50 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News a man who knew the woman made the initial 911 call and indicated she was in the Credit River.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Toronto’s east end

Emergency services located the woman in the water approximately 40 minutes after arriving on scene, Mooken said, adding it was very dark at the time, making it difficult for crews to find her.

She was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Northbound Hwy. 410 reopens after passenger Tased during traffic stop arrest

Mooken said there is no word on what led to the woman ending up in the water, but investigators are treating her death as suspicious until they are able to determine what transpired.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators spoke to the man who made the initial 911 call, but he is not currently considered a suspect, Mooken said. There is no word on what his relationship with the victim was.

Police were in the area Sunday morning canvassing for possible evidence and looking for witnesses.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMississaugapeel regional policeDrowningpeel policePort CreditMississauga drowningLakeshore and StavebankPort Credit DrowningStavebank and LakeshoreWoman drowns Mississauga
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.