Police looking to identify driver of ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to identify the driver of a suspicious vehicle that was seen several times in Lower Sackville last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the white Volkswagen Jetta has been observed several times in the Lower Sackville business park between Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

READ MORE: Police arrest 19-year-old after weapons call in Dartmouth

Police say the vehicle did not have a rear plate, “which could have been removed temporarily to avoid detection.”

The vehicle has also been seen with and without a black roof rack, according to police.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged with arson in connection with Spryfield apartment fire

Anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement