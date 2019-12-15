Menu

Crime

Police looking to identify driver of ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Lower Sackville

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 10:52 am
Updated December 15, 2019 10:53 am
The vehicle has been seen with and without a black roof rack, according to police.
The vehicle has been seen with and without a black roof rack, according to police. Nova Scotia RCMP

Police are looking to identify the driver of a suspicious vehicle that was seen several times in Lower Sackville last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the white Volkswagen Jetta has been observed several times in the Lower Sackville business park between Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

Police say the vehicle did not have a rear plate, “which could have been removed temporarily to avoid detection.”

The vehicle has also been seen with and without a black roof rack, according to police.

Anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

