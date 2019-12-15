Menu

Canada

Fire forces evacuation of several units in St. John’s apartment building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 10:09 am
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire but the RNC say the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.
File / Global News

A fire Saturday evening forced the evacuation of more than a dozen units of an apartment building in St. John’s.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the fire call came in just before 6 p.m.

The RNC says that it, along with St. John’s Regional Fire Services and the Eastern Health Ambulance service all responded.

READ MORE: 4 facing charges after police operation in Minto, N.B.

It says the fire was contained to a single unit of the building on Bay Bulls Road in the Kilbride neighbourhood, however, water damage left 14 other units in the building uninhabitable as well.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire but the RNC say the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
FireSt. John'sRNCRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularyEastern Health AmbulanceSt. John's apartment building fireSt. John's Regional Fire Services
