‘SNL’ parodies ‘Marriage Story’ with take on George, Kellyanne Conway’s relationship

Saturday Night Live (SNL) took aim at White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway‘s relationship with lawyer George Conway in a parody of the new hit Netflix movie Marriage Story.

In the sketch, SNL cast member Kate McKinnon played Conway, while her husband George was portrayed by Beck Bennett.

Celebrity host, Scarlett Johansson — who stars in the real Netflix film — played the couple’s therapist and asks the pair to say what they love about one another.

Mimicking a scene from the film, Bennet-as-George begins to read a list of items he loves about his wife.

“What I love about Kellyanne: she works so hard for her boss,” George said, speaking of U.S. President Donald Trump. “Even though I hate his guts.”

“What I love about George: he actually always tells me what he thinks about me to my face,” McKinnon-as-Conway said.

The sketch then cuts to a clip of the couple seated at a restaurant.

Kellyanne asks George if he’s mad at her. He denies being upset while simultaneously tweeting: “Anyone who works for Trump is a demon.”

“George Conway, do not sub-tweet me at the dinner table, please!” Kellyanne said.

Back in the therapy session, Kellyanne continues listing things she loves about her husband, including how he “loves to read the DSM” to find out “what’s wrong with my boss.”

She said she loves their pet names for one another like “loser” and “ghoul,” and that they “agree on the small stuff” like “small governments” and “no food for poors.”

The sketch also featured a parody of the film’s fight scene which has garnered considerable attention online since it was released.

“You’re not even verified on Twitter!” Kellyanne yelled. “Where’s your blue check, George?”

George is then seen punching a hole in the wall.

The real-life Conway couple has had many questioning for some time how their relationship works.

Kellyanne is one of Trump’s most loyal and vocal supporters. She appears frequently on television to defend the President and his policies.

Meanwhile, George, who once supported Trump, has become one of his most dogged critics and has repeatedly condemned the President on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Trump offered his own opinion of George, calling him a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell.”

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019