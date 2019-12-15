Kelowna gingerbread house event whips up family fun

Send this page to someone via email

Gumdrops, icing and Holiday cheer transformed the showroom of Kelowna Chevrolet into a gingerbread house constructor’s delight.

“It started with a friend of mine that has two sons that are Autistic and I saw the impact we could have in bringing awareness,” said Ian Speckman of Kelowna Chevrolet.

The team wrapped up their second annual Gingerbread House Event, a partnership with the Canucks Autism Network, with a $15,000 donation to the network.

It’s a program that the busy builders belong to, helping them take part in year-round adaptive sports and training programs for the whole family.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents help fill donation bins for local food banks

“Our vision is for every individual with Autism to be understood, supported and accepted in all community spaces,” said Kayla Ungaro, Canucks Autism Network regional coordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

“So many of our families often don’t go to events or different things in the community because they don’t know what to expect. So having something like this gives them a chance to feel supported and included in their community.”

The showroom floor creating a safe space for families whose children can often feel overwhelmed and overstimulated at community events and parties.

“My one son is diagnosed (with Autism),” said Lacey Lenarduzzi, network member.

Tanner has become quite the athlete thanks to the programs offered by the network.

“Tanner is not able to do other sports so this is the only time he gets to do sports. He’s done skating and gymnastics and swimming. To see the progress he’s made and to be able to do the normal activities that other kids get to do and take for granted, it’s really, really amazing.”

For upcoming events held by the Canucks Autism Network visit their website, canucksautism.ca