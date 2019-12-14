Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Hardrick to one-year extension

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 1:05 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick will be suiting up for another season with the Blue and Gold.

The club announced Saturday that Hardrick has signed a one-year extension, which will keep him in Winnipeg through the 2020 season. He was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign head coach Mike O’Shea to 3-year contract

It will be Hardrick’s seventh season in the CFL and his fifth with the Bombers. He has played in 67 games since joining the team in 2016, and he started in all 18 games and three playoff games at right tackle during the Bombers Grey Cup winning run in 2019.

Hardrick is a mainstay on an offensive line that blocked for the league’s leading rusher, Andrew Harris.

The native of Nebraska is also know for jumping into the stands to celebrate touchdowns, a practice that has come to be known as the ‘Hardrick Hop.’

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach
Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersFree AgencyBlue And GoldOffensive LineJermarcus Hardrick
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.