Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Hardrick to one-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick will be suiting up for another season with the Blue and Gold.

The club announced Saturday that Hardrick has signed a one-year extension, which will keep him in Winnipeg through the 2020 season. He was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

It will be Hardrick’s seventh season in the CFL and his fifth with the Bombers. He has played in 67 games since joining the team in 2016, and he started in all 18 games and three playoff games at right tackle during the Bombers Grey Cup winning run in 2019.

Hardrick is a mainstay on an offensive line that blocked for the league’s leading rusher, Andrew Harris.

The native of Nebraska is also know for jumping into the stands to celebrate touchdowns, a practice that has come to be known as the ‘Hardrick Hop.’

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach