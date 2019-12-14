Adam Laughlin named Edmonton’s interim city manager as Linda Cochrane retires

Send this page to someone via email

While making revisions to Edmonton’s budget received the bulk of attention at city hall on Friday, city council also appointed a familiar city official to become the interim city manager of Alberta’s capital.

Adam Laughlin will become Edmonton’s interim city manager on Dec. 28 as current city manager Linda Cochrane is retiring.

“Adam has shown leadership on a number of significant city infrastructure projects, including the now-iconic Walterdale Bridge, in his role as deputy city manager of the integrated infrastructure services department,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a news release.

Edmonton’s deputy city manager Adam Laughlin speaks at the grand opening of the Walterdale Bridge on Sept. 6, 2018. Global News

“Most recently, Adam has been the acting deputy city manager of the financial and corporate services department, and was responsible for putting forth options to city council that allowed us to have productive discussions on managing city programs and services within a challenging fiscal reality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Laughlin has worked for the City of Edmonton since 2005. His new role will see him become “responsible for leading more than 14,000 employees who deliver hundreds of city programs and services to Edmontonians through 73 lines of business,” the city said in a news release.

Cochrane announced in October that she would be retiring after spending nearly four decades working for the City of Edmonton.

READ MORE: Edmonton city manager Linda Cochrane announces retirement

Cochrane was named acting city manager in September 2015 when former city manager Simon Farbrother was fired from the position.

She was permanently named to the position March 16, 2016. She made history, becoming the first woman to hold the role in Edmonton.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz