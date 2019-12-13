Menu

Carolling for charity: FACE students raise money for the homeless

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 9:16 pm
A group of grade 11 students carolling in Dorval to raise money for charity.
A group of grade 11 students carolling in Dorval to raise money for charity.

A group of high school students from FACE wanted to raise money for charity during the holidays, so they decided to use their talents.

After rehearsing for weeks during chemistry class, the 11th graders went door-to-door in Dorval singing Christmas carols to gather donations for the Angels of Mercy charity.

The organization provides hot meals and warm clothes to homeless people in downtown Montreal during the colder months.

“The students chose it because it’s kind of visible to them,” said Kathryn Garratt, a physics, chemistry and advanced math teacher at FACE who helped the students put together the initiative. 

“Where our school is, there are a lot of homeless people and it’s getting cold, and they see them struggling and suffering, so we tried to choose a charity that would impact the locals in our area,” she said.

While this is only the first year, Garratt hopes it will become a yearly tradition.

FACE students carolling to raise money for the Angels of Mercy charity.
FACE students carolling to raise money for the Angels of Mercy charity.
