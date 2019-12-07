Christmas TV 2019: When are your favourite holiday movies and TV shows on?

Forget the cold weather, put aside the stress of shopping and recall one of the best traditions of Christmastime: watching holiday-themed TV shows and movies.
How many Canadians spend entire days in our pajamas over the holidays, flipping through the channels or streaming options trying to find the perfect programming for the moment? Probably a great many of us.
Want to sing along to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Or maybe you want to get sentimental and watch The Sound of Music or A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the cheesy holiday romances from Hallmark Channel (airing on W Network in Canada) are more your speed. For any holiday vibe you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with the Canadian network TV schedule below. All times EST.
(We did our absolute best to find scheduling across the country. Please forgive any omissions. If you want to find your special, we recommend you use CTRL-F to search.)
Dec. 6
7:30 p.m. — Kung Fu Panda Holiday, CBC
8 p.m. — How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), CBC
Dec. 7
9 p.m. — A Christmas Love Story, W Network
Dec. 8
7 p.m. — Frosty the Snowman, CBC
7:30 p.m. — Frosty Returns, CBC
8 p.m. — Christmas Unleashed, Lifetime Canada
8 p.m. — Small Town Christmas, Citytv
9 p.m. — Christmas at Dollywood, W Network
Dec. 10
8 p.m. — Elf, Global
Dec. 12
8 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street (1974), CBC
Dec. 13
7 p.m. — The Magic Hockey Skates, CBC
8 p.m. — A Christmas Story, CBC
Dec. 14
7 p.m. — The Sound of Music, CTV
Dec. 15
3:30 p.m. — Home Alone, CBC
5:30 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, CBC
8 p.m. — The Legend of Tarzan, Global
8 p.m. — Mistletoe and Menorahs, Lifetime Canada
8 p.m. — Home Alone 3, CBC
Dec. 16
8 p.m. — The Mistletoe Secret, Citytv
Dec. 19
8 p.m. — Kong: Skull Island, Global
9 p.m. — The 5th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza, CTV
Dec. 20
7 p.m. — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, CBC
8 p.m. — Forever Christmas, Global
8 p.m. — The Best Man Holiday, Slice
8 p.m. — Arthur Christmas, CBC
Dec. 22
7 p.m. — Frosty the Snowman, CBC
7:30 p.m. — White Christmas, CBC
Dec. 23
3 p.m. — Last Holiday, CBC
8 p.m. — Scrooge (1951), CBC
Dec. 24
12 p.m. — A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, Food Network Canada
7 p.m. — No Time Like Christmas, Citytv
8 p.m. — Four Christmases and a Wedding, Global
8 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), CTV
8 p.m. — Scrooged, CBC
9 p.m. — A Christmas Carol (1951), CTV2
11:30 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT — A Christmas Carol (1951), CTV
11:30 p.m. — Sleepless in Seattle, CTV2
Dec. 25
7 p.m. — You Light Up My Christmas, Citytv
7:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street (1994), CBC
8 p.m. — Minions, Global
9 p.m. — Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Broadcast premiere), Showcase
Dec. 28
8 p.m. — Along Came a Nanny, Global
9 p.m. — A New Year’s Resolution, W Network
Dec. 29
8 p.m. — Romance Retreat, Global
10 p.m. — Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve, Food Network Canada
—
All shows and times are subject to change. Please check your local listings.
