Christmas TV 2019: When are your favourite holiday movies and TV shows on?

Send this page to someone via email

Forget the cold weather, put aside the stress of shopping and recall one of the best traditions of Christmastime: watching holiday-themed TV shows and movies.

How many Canadians spend entire days in our pajamas over the holidays, flipping through the channels or streaming options trying to find the perfect programming for the moment? Probably a great many of us.

READ MORE: Global News’ 2019 Geek Gift Guide

Want to sing along to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Or maybe you want to get sentimental and watch The Sound of Music or A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the cheesy holiday romances from Hallmark Channel (airing on W Network in Canada) are more your speed. For any holiday vibe you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with the Canadian network TV schedule below. All times EST.

(We did our absolute best to find scheduling across the country. Please forgive any omissions. If you want to find your special, we recommend you use CTRL-F to search.)

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Kung Fu Panda Holiday, CBC

8 p.m. — How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), CBC

Dec. 7

9 p.m. — A Christmas Love Story, W Network

Dec. 8

7 p.m. — Frosty the Snowman, CBC

7:30 p.m. — Frosty Returns, CBC

8 p.m. — Christmas Unleashed, Lifetime Canada

8 p.m. — Small Town Christmas, Citytv

9 p.m. — Christmas at Dollywood, W Network

READ MORE: Winter can get expensive. Here’s how to avoid overspending

Dec. 10

8 p.m. — Elf, Global

Dec. 12

8 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street (1974), CBC

Dec. 13

7 p.m. — The Magic Hockey Skates, CBC

8 p.m. — A Christmas Story, CBC

Dec. 14

7 p.m. — The Sound of Music, CTV

Dec. 15

3:30 p.m. — Home Alone, CBC

5:30 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, CBC

8 p.m. — The Legend of Tarzan, Global

8 p.m. — Mistletoe and Menorahs, Lifetime Canada

8 p.m. — Home Alone 3, CBC

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Sensory-friendly’ Santa helps children with autism ease into the holidays

Dec. 16

8 p.m. — The Mistletoe Secret, Citytv

Dec. 19

8 p.m. — Kong: Skull Island, Global

9 p.m. — The 5th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza, CTV

Dec. 20

7 p.m. — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, CBC

8 p.m. — Forever Christmas, Global

8 p.m. — The Best Man Holiday, Slice

8 p.m. — Arthur Christmas, CBC

Dec. 22

7 p.m. — Frosty the Snowman, CBC

7:30 p.m. — White Christmas, CBC

READ MORE: Top holiday tech gifts of 2019

Dec. 23

3 p.m. — Last Holiday, CBC

8 p.m. — Scrooge (1951), CBC

Dec. 24

12 p.m. — A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, Food Network Canada

7 p.m. — No Time Like Christmas, Citytv

8 p.m. — Four Christmases and a Wedding, Global

8 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), CTV

8 p.m. — Scrooged, CBC

9 p.m. — A Christmas Carol (1951), CTV2

11:30 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT — A Christmas Carol (1951), CTV

11:30 p.m. — Sleepless in Seattle, CTV2

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 25

7 p.m. — You Light Up My Christmas, Citytv

7:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street (1994), CBC

8 p.m. — Minions, Global

9 p.m. — Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Broadcast premiere), Showcase

Dec. 28

8 p.m. — Along Came a Nanny, Global

9 p.m. — A New Year’s Resolution, W Network

Dec. 29

8 p.m. — Romance Retreat, Global

10 p.m. — Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve, Food Network Canada

—

All shows and times are subject to change. Please check your local listings.