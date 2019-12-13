Stampeders sign offensive lineman Williams, defensive lineman Orimolade

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have signed offensive lineman Ucambre Williams and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade.

The club says Williams’s deal runs through the 2021 season. No terms were announced for Orimolade, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 27-year-old Williams started 16 regular-season games in 2019, 12 at centre and four at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the CFL.

Williams also started at centre in Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to Winnipeg.

“Ucambre brings both stability and versatility to our offensive line,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “He’s an important member of our team and I’m very pleased that he has made this commitment to the organization.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Williams has played 52 career regular-season games over four seasons with the Stampeders and was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and a West Division all-star in 2017. He helped the Stampeders win the 2018 Grey Cup.

Orimolade appeared in 10 regular-season games as well as the Western final and Grey Cup as a rookie in 2018 but suffered a quadriceps injury in the Stamps’ first pre-season contest in 2019 and was sidelined for the rest of the year.

The 24-year-old Dartmouth alum is now healthy and is expected to be ready for the start of 2020 training camp.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver retires after 10 CFL seasons

“We had high hopes that Flo would be an important contributor to our defence this past season and his injury was a disappointment for everyone,” Hufnagel said. “I know Flo worked very hard to rehab his injury and look forward to seeing him at full health in training camp as he gets his career back on track.”