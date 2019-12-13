Student accused of setting fire at Vancouver’s Langara College pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A student accused of setting a fire inside Langara College has pleaded guilty to arson and assault.

On April 1, a suspicious fire broke out at the college — sparked by improvised incendiary devices.

Vancouver police alleged that Nasradin Abdusamad Ali entered the college building carrying at least three of the improvised devices and at least two of them were set off, prompting an evacuation of all staff and students that lasted days.

Ali was originally charged with one count of arson and one count of possession of incendiary material. The BC Prosecution Service confirmed he has pleaded guilty to the arson charge.

On April 5, Vancouver police announced new charges against Ali, assault and robbery stemming from two incidents in March.

VPD alleged Ali got into a physical altercation with another student on campus on March 7 and that he robbed another student at a bus stop on East 53rd Avenue on March 26.

The BC Prosecution Service also confirmed that Ali has pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

Langara College confirmed to Global News that Ali was enrolled as a student at the time and had been for about two years.

He was arrested by Transit Police in Surrey, the same day that the arson occurred.

Ali still faces other charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in June 2020.