Crime

Guns, meth, counterfeit cash found in investigation of Winnipeg break-in suspect: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 6:40 pm
A 45-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a long list of charges after a police investigation into a string of break-ins. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg woman is facing a long list of charges in connection with a string of break-ins dating back over a year, police say.

Police began investigating after several victims had identity and financial documents stolen during break-ins to homes and vehicles between August 2018 and September 2019.

On Wednesday, police raided a home in the Minto area, arresting a woman and seizing a large number of items including stolen credit cards, forged identity cards and counterfeit cash.

READ MORE: Break-in suspect, 19, arrested by Winnipeg police

Officers also found a small amount of meth, a revolver and two zip guns, police say.

Alice Beverly Cameron, 45, is facing more than 20 charges, including two counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, forgery, unauthorized use of credit card data and identity theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron has been detained in custody.

Crime Wave: Property crime spike
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeMethWeaponsBreak-insforgeryCounterfeit Cash
national skyline national skyline

