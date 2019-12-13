Guns, meth, counterfeit cash found in investigation of Winnipeg break-in suspect: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is facing a long list of charges in connection with a string of break-ins dating back over a year, police say.

Police began investigating after several victims had identity and financial documents stolen during break-ins to homes and vehicles between August 2018 and September 2019.

On Wednesday, police raided a home in the Minto area, arresting a woman and seizing a large number of items including stolen credit cards, forged identity cards and counterfeit cash.

Officers also found a small amount of meth, a revolver and two zip guns, police say.

Alice Beverly Cameron, 45, is facing more than 20 charges, including two counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, forgery, unauthorized use of credit card data and identity theft.

Cameron has been detained in custody.

