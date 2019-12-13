Mysterious, life-sized pink teddy bear found in Innisfil, police looking for its home

A mysterious, life-sized pink teddy bear was found by a passing driver in Innisfil, Ont. on Thursday night, and police say they’re looking for its rightful owner.
“It was just before 11 p.m. that a passing motorist saw the bear on the 7th Line, just at Yonge Street, in Innisfil,” Sue Sgambati, South Simcoe police’s corporate communications coordinator, told Global News.
The person then came to drop the bear in the lobby of the South Simcoe police’s north division.
“They discovered it was a singing bear. The singing, pink, big bear is sitting there,” Sgambati said.
“We don’t know why it was there or how it came to be there or who it belongs to. That’s our unbearable mystery”
