Mysterious, life-sized pink teddy bear found in Innisfil, police looking for its home

A mysterious, life-sized pink teddy bear was found by a passing driver in Innisfil, Ont. on Thursday night, and police say they’re looking for its rightful owner.

“It was just before 11 p.m. that a passing motorist saw the bear on the 7th Line, just at Yonge Street, in Innisfil,” Sue Sgambati, South Simcoe police’s corporate communications coordinator, told Global News.

TEDDY BEAR UPDATE: The giant stuffed animal is still in our care at North Division and we have discovered it sings! The teddy was found just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 7th Line at Yonge Street in #Innisfil. Give us a call if you can help get this teddy home. #LostTeddy pic.twitter.com/SK5VMMLZFd — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 13, 2019

“[They] stopped and picked up the bear and called our communications to report the discovery.”

The person then came to drop the bear in the lobby of the South Simcoe police’s north division.

“They discovered it was a singing bear. The singing, pink, big bear is sitting there,” Sgambati said.

“We don’t know why it was there or how it came to be there or who it belongs to. That’s our unbearable mystery”

LOST TEDDY BEAR: Help us solve this un-bearable mystery! Passerby found a life-size pink teddy bear Thursday night on 7th line near Yonge Street #Innisfil. The bear is safe at North Division but we'd like to bring her home! Call us if you can help. #LostTeddy pic.twitter.com/P40ybccRpL — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 13, 2019