Environment

Spring flooding: New Brunswick Red Cross closes flood office in Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2019 9:21 am
The New Brunswick Legislature is seen in the background of a boat ramp sign in Carleton Park surrounded by the flood water and debris from the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
The New Brunswick Legislature is seen in the background of a boat ramp sign in Carleton Park surrounded by the flood water and debris from the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Seven months after spring flooding left parts of New Brunswick badly damaged, the Canadian Red Cross has closed a temporary flood relief office in Fredericton.

The organization says a total of 1,570 people registered for assistance after the floods.

READ MORE: How does Canada mitigate the impact of flooding? Experts say better urban planning

It says seven households are still getting help because of ongoing problems with property damage.

Federal officials say 5,500 homes along the Saint John River flooded or were at risk of flooding when the river spilled its banks in April.

In total, about 383 square kilometres of land in the area between Fredericton and Saint John was flooded.

Darlings Island residents celebrate completion of flood mitigation project
In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $11.4 million in new funding to protect Fredericton and surrounding communities from future flooding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
