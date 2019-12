Spring flooding: New Brunswick Red Cross closes flood office in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Seven months after spring flooding left parts of New Brunswick badly damaged, the Canadian Red Cross has closed a temporary flood relief office in Fredericton.

The organization says a total of 1,570 people registered for assistance after the floods.

READ MORE: How does Canada mitigate the impact of flooding? Experts say better urban planning

It says seven households are still getting help because of ongoing problems with property damage.

Federal officials say 5,500 homes along the Saint John River flooded or were at risk of flooding when the river spilled its banks in April.

In total, about 383 square kilometres of land in the area between Fredericton and Saint John was flooded.

1:51 Darlings Island residents celebrate completion of flood mitigation project Darlings Island residents celebrate completion of flood mitigation project

In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $11.4 million in new funding to protect Fredericton and surrounding communities from future flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.