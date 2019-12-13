No charges against London police after man injured during arrest: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

No charges will be laid in relation to a man’s arrest this summer.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says there are “no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any London Police Service officer.”

This is in relation to the serious injury sustained by a 45-year-old man during his arrest on June 11, 2019.

London Police say a man fled from police during a traffic stop on Sanders Street around 9:40 p.m. that night.

According to police, officers and an LPS service dog searched for the man, and he was found a short distance away.

The SIU says the man sustained an injury on Ashland Avenue and was taken to the police station.

A few hours later, the man complained of pain in his left wrist, according to the unit.

He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist.

No officers were injured during this incident.

