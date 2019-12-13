Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Investigations

No charges against London police after man injured during arrest: SIU

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:25 pm
In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says there are "no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any London Police Service officer.".
In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says there are "no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any London Police Service officer.". THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

No charges will be laid in relation to a man’s arrest this summer.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says there are “no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any London Police Service officer.”

This is in relation to the serious injury sustained by a 45-year-old man during his arrest on June 11, 2019.

READ MORE: SIU to investigate incident after man injured during arrest: London police

London Police say a man fled from police during a traffic stop on Sanders Street around 9:40 p.m. that night.

According to police, officers and an LPS service dog searched for the man, and he was found a short distance away.

The SIU says the man sustained an injury on Ashland Avenue and was taken to the police station.

Story continues below advertisement

A few hours later, the man complained of pain in his left wrist, according to the unit.

He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist.

No officers were injured during this incident.

SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga
SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonInvestigationLondon OntarioSIUSpecial Investigations UnitTraffic StopArrestedInjuredofficerFlee
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.