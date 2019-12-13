Menu

Fatal Crash

Charges laid in crash that killed 4-year-old girl at Winnipeg crosswalk

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 5:16 pm
A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a four-year-old girl in March.
A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a four-year-old girl in March. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash at a crosswalk that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl earlier this year.

The girl died after she and mother were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue March 18.

Her mother was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but survived.

READ MORE: Young child and woman in critical condition after crash near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge

On Friday, police said a 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged under the Highway Traffic under the direction of the Crown attorney’s office.

The young girl and her family had moved to Canada about two months before the crash.

They had moved into a home just steps away from where the pair were hit in February, Dorota Blumczyńska, executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, told Global News at the time.

Family grieving daughter’s death, mother still in hospital

Blumczyńska said the girl’s family was heartbroken.

“The husband is in terrible shock. He’s devastated and he continues to express disbelief as to how this could happen,” she said, shortly after the crash.

“He hasn’t really had the opportunity, I think, to really begin to take any of this in, but he is surrounded by his community and extended family and loved ones and we continue to be with the family to support them in whatever ways we can.”

READ MORE: Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by car near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge

The driver has been charged with driving carelessly causing death, driving carelessly causing bodily harm, as well as two counts each of disobeying a traffic control device, and two counts of being a novice driver operating a vehicle without a supervising driver.

The woman has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by car near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge
Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by car near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge
