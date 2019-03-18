Young child in critical condition after crash near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge

A child is in hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon, after two people were hit by a car near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

The collision happened on northbound Isabel Street between Ross Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Marilyn Delaronde tells Global News she and her boyfriend were on the scene and that it appeared to involve a young girl no more than five, and her mother.

“They’ve only been in Canada for two weeks,” she said.

Police said traffic is expected to be blocked into the evening rush hour.

Due to a motor vehicle collision N/B Isabel between Ross & Logan is closed off. Closure is expected to last through evening rush hour. #traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 18, 2019

