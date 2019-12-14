Wild blueberries: Nova Scotia pushing for product innovations

Send this page to someone via email

Wild blueberries are Nova Scotia’s leading agricultural export and the provincial government is looking for new ways to push sales even higher.

That’s why the Department of Agriculture has launched its Wild Blueberry Innovation Challenge.

The goal is to develop new products and markets – and generate more jobs.

The program is offering successful applicants up to $126,000.

Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says successful applicants will work to commercialize their products with food scientists and technicians at Perennia, Nova Scotia’s agriculture development agency.

Last year, the industry generated $104 million in export revenue.

