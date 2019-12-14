Menu

Canada

Wild blueberries: Nova Scotia pushing for product innovations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2019 9:14 am
Freshly picked blueberries are seen in Ladner, B.C., on July 21, 2014.
Freshly picked blueberries are seen in Ladner, B.C., on July 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wild blueberries are Nova Scotia’s leading agricultural export and the provincial government is looking for new ways to push sales even higher.

That’s why the Department of Agriculture has launched its Wild Blueberry Innovation Challenge.

The goal is to develop new products and markets – and generate more jobs.

The program is offering successful applicants up to $126,000.

Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says successful applicants will work to commercialize their products with food scientists and technicians at Perennia, Nova Scotia’s agriculture development agency.

Last year, the industry generated $104 million in export revenue.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CanadablueberryKeith ColwellDepartment of Agricultureagriculture innovationNova Scotia Department of AgricultureWild BlueberryWild Blueberry Innovation Challenge
