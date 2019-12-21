What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years 2019-2020

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s.
Here’s what you can expect:
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24):
- All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.
- Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.
- LCBO store locations will close at 6 p.m.
- The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.
- Georgian Mall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vaughan Mill is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Barrie city hall will close at noon.
- The Barrie landfill will close at noon.
Christmas Day (Dec. 25):
What’s closed:
- All Barrie recreation centres
- All Beer Store locations
- All LCBO stores
- Barrie city hall
- Many restaurants and bars
- Georgian Mall
- TangerOutlets Cookstown
- Upper Canada Mall
- Vaughan Mills
- The Barrie Library
- The Barrie landfill
- There will be no Barrie Transit service.
- There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.
What’s open:
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Movie theatres
Boxing Day (Dec. 26):
What’s open:
- Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S., 531 Bayfield St., 71 Mapleview Dr. and 640 Yonge St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LCBO at 534 Bayfield St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with a 7 a.m. start.
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
- Georgian Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What’s closed:
- All Barrie recreation centres
- Barrie city hall
- The Barrie Library
- The Barrie landfill
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery
New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31):
- All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.
- All Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.
- All LCBO stores are open
- Barrie city hall will close at noon
- Georgian Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.
- The Barrie landfill will close at noon.
New Year’s Day (Jan. 1):
What’s closed:
- All Barrie recreation centres.
- All Beer Store locations
- All LCBO stores
- Barrie city hall
- Georgian Mall
- Some restaurants and bars
- TangerOutlets Cookstown
- The Barrie Library
- The Barrie landfill
- There will be no Barrie Transit service.
- There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.
What’s open:
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Movie theatres
- Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
