Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years 2019-2020

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 12:00 pm
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's. Here’s what you can expect.
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's. Here’s what you can expect. Global News

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s.

Here’s what you can expect:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24):

  • All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.
  • Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.
  • LCBO store locations will close at 6 p.m.
  • The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.
  • Georgian Mall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mill is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Barrie city hall will close at noon.
  • The Barrie landfill will close at noon.

READ MORE: No-gift Christmas: How families are cutting costs and making environmentally friendly choices

Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

What’s closed:

  • All Barrie recreation centres
  • All Beer Store locations
  • All LCBO stores
  • Barrie city hall
  • Many restaurants and bars
  • Georgian Mall
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown
  • Upper Canada Mall
  • Vaughan Mills
  • The Barrie Library
  • The Barrie landfill
  • There will be no Barrie Transit service.
  • There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.
What’s open:

  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Movie theatres
Boxing Day (Dec. 26):

What’s open:

  • Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S., 531 Bayfield St., 71 Mapleview Dr. and 640 Yonge St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • LCBO at 534 Bayfield St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with a 7 a.m. start.
  • Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
  • Georgian Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s closed:

  • All Barrie recreation centres
  • Barrie city hall
  • The Barrie Library
  • The Barrie landfill
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery

READ MORE: ‘The gift of time’: Seniors, especially men, at risk of holiday loneliness

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31):

  • All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.
  • All Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.
  • All LCBO stores are open
  • Barrie city hall will close at noon
  • Georgian Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.
  • The Barrie landfill will close at noon.
New Year’s Day (Jan. 1):

What’s closed:

  • All Barrie recreation centres.
  • All Beer Store locations
  • All LCBO stores
  • Barrie city hall
  • Georgian Mall
  • Some restaurants and bars
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown
  • The Barrie Library
  • The Barrie landfill
  • There will be no Barrie Transit service.
  • There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.

What’s open:

  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Movie theatres
  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
