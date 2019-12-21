What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years 2019-2020

Send this page to someone via email

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s.

Here’s what you can expect:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24):

All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.

Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.

LCBO store locations will close at 6 p.m.

The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.

Georgian Mall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaughan Mill is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie city hall will close at noon.

The Barrie landfill will close at noon.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

What’s closed:

All Barrie recreation centres

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO stores

Barrie city hall

Many restaurants and bars

Georgian Mall

TangerOutlets Cookstown

Upper Canada Mall

Vaughan Mills

The Barrie Library

The Barrie landfill

There will be no Barrie Transit service.

There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.

What’s open:

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Movie theatres

Boxing Day (Dec. 26):

What’s open:

Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S., 531 Bayfield St., 71 Mapleview Dr. and 640 Yonge St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCBO at 534 Bayfield St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with a 7 a.m. start.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Georgian Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s closed:

All Barrie recreation centres

Barrie city hall

The Barrie Library

The Barrie landfill

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31):

All Barrie recreation centres will close at noon.

All Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.

All LCBO stores are open

Barrie city hall will close at noon

Georgian Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaughan Mills is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.

The Barrie landfill will close at noon.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1):

What’s closed:

All Barrie recreation centres.

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO stores

Barrie city hall

Georgian Mall

Some restaurants and bars

TangerOutlets Cookstown

The Barrie Library

The Barrie landfill

There will be no Barrie Transit service.

There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later.

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or delivery.

What’s open:

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Movie theatres

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

