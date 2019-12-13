New Brunswick to receive mix of snow, rain, heavy wind Saturday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers should expect a mixture of snow and rain this Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, as regions are set to experience different types of precipitation.

The federal agency is forecasting snowfall to begin early on Saturday over northern parts of the province before it turns to rain by Saturday evening.

Snowfall in the north could be between five and 15 cm.

The central areas of New Brunswick should expect freezing rain on Saturday morning, Environment Canada says, as temperatures creep past the freezing mark.

Southern regions, meanwhile, will experience rain for most of the day, as strong winds will help keep the temperature above freezing.

Rainfall is forecast to be between 20 and 40 mm, while wind gusts between 50 and 80 km/h are also expected.