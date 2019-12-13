Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Danny Aiello, ‘Do the Right Thing’ actor, dies at 86

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 11:32 am
Updated December 13, 2019 12:17 pm
Danny Aiello attends the 60th anniversary New York Emmy Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 6, 2017 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the 60th anniversary New York Emmy Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 6, 2017 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Danny Aiello, best known for Do the Right Thing, The Godfather Part II and Moonstruck, has died at the age of 86.

Aiello’s literary agent, Jennifer De Chiara, confirmed the actor died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

“Danny was my client and a dear friend. He passed away last night. Danny was a rare talent who triumphed over incredible odds to become one of our greatest actors,” De Chiara said. “He will be missed.”

READ MORE: Child actor Jack Burns dies at 14

Aiello’s publicist, Tracey Miller, said his family has asked for privacy.

The actor played Sal Frangione, a pizzeria owner in a black neighbourhood of Brooklyn, in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee had first offered the role to Robert De Niro, but Aiello’s performance brought him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In June, Aiello joined Lee to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Do the Right Thing in Brooklyn at a block party dedicated to the film.

Danny Aiello (third from left) and Spike Lee (centre) pose with guests at the 30th Anniversary ‘Do the Right Thing’ block party on June 30, 2019 in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Danny Aiello (third from left) and Spike Lee (centre) pose with guests at the 30th Anniversary ‘Do the Right Thing’ block party on June 30, 2019 in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

His breakthrough, ironically, was as the hapless lover dumped by Cher in Norman Jewison’s hit comedy Moonstruck. His disillusion contributed to the laughter, and although he wasn’t nominated for a supporting-role Oscar (Cher and Olympia Dukakis won in their respective categories), Aiello was inundated with movie offers.

“Living in New York City gave me training for any role,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I’ve seen people killed, knifed. I’ve got scars on my face. I have emotional recall when I work; the idea is simply to recreate it. I’ve seen it and experienced it. I’ve played gangsters, teachers, but most of my work has been in the police area. And for that, I’m adored by the police in New York City.”

Story continues below advertisement

Among his other movies are Fort Apache, the Bronx (as a cop who threw a boy from a building), Once Upon a Time in America, Harlem Nights, Jack Ruby (as Ruby) and City Hall. He also appeared in several TV miniseries, including The Last Don, A Woman Named Jackie and the 1985-86 police series Lady Blue.

READ MORE: Spike Lee responds to Trump calling his Oscar speech ‘a racist hit’

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Aiello’s passing spread.

View this post on Instagram

I’m 💜 Broken. Just Found Out My Brother DANNY AIELLO Made His Transition Last Night. Danny,We Made Cinema History Together With DO THE RIGHT THING. May You Rest In PARADISE.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Aiello live with his wife, Sandy, in Ramsey, N.J. He is survived by his wife and three children: Rick, Jamie and Stacy. A fourth son, stuntman and stunt co-ordinator Danny Aiello III, died in May 2010 of pancreatic cancer.

— With files from the Associated Press

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
danny aiellodanny aiello 2019danny aiello cause of deathdanny aiello deaddanny aiello deathdanny aiello dieddanny aiello do the right thingdanny aiello moviesdanny aiello spike leedanny aiello statement
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.