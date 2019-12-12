Male victim in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in the Toronto’s north end Thursday night, officials say.

A spokesperson with Toronto Paramedics told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, at 10:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim had serious injuries and was being rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Police said two males were reported to be taking off from the area in a white sedan.

The shooting came shortly after there were three other reported instances of gunshots being fired in Toronto.

Police said a 59-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot during one of the incidents.

As of Thursday night, it wasn’t clear if all of the incidents were connected.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Jane St + Yorkwoods Gt

– Multiple shots heard

– May have come from plaza

– 2 males + white sedan fleeing area

– Police o/s

– Have located victim

– Suffering serious injuries

– EMS crew administering aid

– Jane St closed in area#GO2398297

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2019