Crime

Male victim in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:47 pm
The victim of a shooting near Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gates arrives at a Toronto trauma centre.
The victim of a shooting near Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gates arrives at a Toronto trauma centre.

A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in the Toronto’s north end Thursday night, officials say.

A spokesperson with Toronto Paramedics told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, at 10:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victim had serious injuries and was being rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Police said two males were reported to be taking off from the area in a white sedan.

The shooting came shortly after there were three other reported instances of gunshots being fired in Toronto.

Police said a 59-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot during one of the incidents.

As of Thursday night, it wasn’t clear if all of the incidents were connected.

