‘Sad and disappointed’: Regina reacts to Scheer’s resignation

Shocked and stunned were common emotions from Regina residents Thursday following news Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer will resign.

“This came out of nowhere,” Andrew MacPhail said, who voted for the Regina-Qu’Appelle MP in the October election.

“The one thing Andrew Scheer really understood here in Saskatchewan is our community. All we can do is hope the next person in charge can understand that sense of community and provide benefits that help us all.”

Scheer told his colleagues about his decision at a Conservative caucus meeting prior to his official announcement in the House of Commons.

He attributed his decision to the strains of his public duties on his family.

Michael Kram, MP for Regina – Wascana, was in the House of Commons when Scheer notified his colleagues

“I was on the understanding the new caucus meeting was to be about the new NAFTA deal and I figured no problem, I’ll be briefed on that after the meeting is over, and then I found out several minutes later Andrew was resigning,” Kram said, who has been friends with Scheer for 15 years.

“I was a little bit sad and disappointed … I thought he was going to be the first-ever prime minister from Regina in the not-too-distant future, but it looks like it wasn’t meant to be.”

Regina resident, Tuohid Alam, shared the same sentiment.

“He created a lot of buzz during the election,” said Alam. “He gave a lot of people hope to have a [prime minister] from Saskatchewan. This is a big loss for the Conservative party.”

Although he’s resigned, Scheer is expected to remain as leader until he is replaced through a leadership contest next year.

Scheer confirmed he will stay on as MP, which made one Regina resident who voted for him happy.

“I like the steps he is taking for our country,” said Piper Pekrul.