59-year-old from Shelburne, Ont. charged with impaired driving following Highway 89 crash

A 59-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after an early morning crash on Highway 89, east of Shelburne, Ont., police say.

According to officers, the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck, resulted in one driver being transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Bruce Weatherhead, 59, from Shelburne, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January.

