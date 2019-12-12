Menu

59-year-old from Shelburne, Ont. charged with impaired driving following Highway 89 crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 6:05 pm
According to officers, the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck.
According to officers, the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 59-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after an early morning crash on Highway 89, east of Shelburne, Ont., police say.

According to officers, the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck, resulted in one driver being transported to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Shelburne, Ont. man, 51, facing child porn charges following 5-month investigation

Bruce Weatherhead, 59, from Shelburne, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January.

