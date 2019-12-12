Going green for the holidays doesn’t mean sacrificing style and tradition

Send this page to someone via email

Going green for the holidays is something we should all be contemplating this time of year.

There are many ways to get into the spirit of a waste-free environment starting with items around the house.

“There is no perfect way to do eco- friendly,” explained Felicia Laplume, eco-lifestyle expert.

“All that matters is you try and have fun with it.” Tweet This

The overall takeaway is that being eco-friendly is chic while being great for the planet and super affordable.

“You don’t have to sacrifice style and traditions to make Christmas more eco-friendly,” said Laplume.

So why don’t we all encourage each other to put a little green into this festive season.

Story continues below advertisement