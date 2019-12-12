Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Going green for the holidays doesn’t mean sacrificing style and tradition

By Susan Hay Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:19 pm
Eco-friendly for the holidays.
Eco-friendly for the holidays. Susan Hay/Global News

Going green for the holidays is something we should all be contemplating this time of year.

There are many ways to get into the spirit of a waste-free environment starting with items around the house.

READ MORE: Top trending, best selling gifts of 2019: Something for everyone on your list

“There is no perfect way to do eco- friendly,” explained Felicia Laplume, eco-lifestyle expert.

“All that matters is you try and have fun with it.”

Tweet This

The overall takeaway is that being eco-friendly is chic while being great for the planet and super affordable.

“You don’t have to sacrifice style and traditions to make Christmas more eco-friendly,” said Laplume.

So why don’t we all encourage each other to put a little green into this festive season.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Holiday SeasonEco FriendlyGoing GreenFelicia LaplumeHoliday Season 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.